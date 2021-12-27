Andhra Pradesh CM Asks All Hospitals to be Prepared to Tackle Any Covid-related Situation

During the review meeting held on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive at the camp office here on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said private hospitals along with government hospitals should be prepared to tackle any situation. He instructed the officials to expedite the vaccination process and conduct door to door vaccination drive. He said to identify people who were not vaccinated while conducting fever surveys and administer vaccines to them.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that six Omicron cases were registered in the state and none were hospitalized. The Chief Minister said there is no need to panic and instructed the officials to be alert. He directed the officials to take necessary measures by monitoring the situation regularly as people are traveling from other places. He said that fever surveys should be conducted regularly. He instructed the officials to follow Test Early, Trace Early, Treat Early policy.

He said the monitoring and observation should be strong at ground level and instructed the officials to get data from the village secretariat level. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to be prepared in the wake of the announcement of booster dose vaccination by the Central government. He said front-line workers, people with chronic diseases and elders should be focused on the administration of booster doses.

The preliminary estimations revealed that 75 lakh booster doses are needed for people including who are between the 15 and 18 age group. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct only the RT-PCR method for testing and added to test and trace people who are coming from foreign countries regularly and test their primary contacts if tested positive.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite the work of new medical colleges in the State so that modern medical facility will be made available. He instructed the officials to complete the work as per a plan so that medical seats will be increased and better treatment will be available. He said to revamp the existing eleven medical colleges under the Nadu Nedu programme. He directed the officials to expedite the process of setting up medical hubs and added that the main objective of these hubs is to ensure advanced medical facilities in the private sector.

The Chief Minister has given a green signal for general transfers in the health department. He also instructed to ensure adequate staff in every hospital and complete the recruitment process by February.

The officials informed that 98.96 per cent of the first dose and 71.76 per cent of the second dose of vaccination is completed across the State and added that the first dose of vaccination is completed a hundred per cent in Nellore, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Anantapur, West Godavari, Kurnool and Chittor districts.

