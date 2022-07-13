Andhra Pradesh: Farmer's Sons Plough Farm Field Due to Lack of Oxen

Farmers have been in a thankless job where they struggle day and night to get a good yield of the crop. There are many stages to cross including ploughing the farm field, filling the hotbed with fiber or seeds, and watering the upcoming crop at regular intervals in order to get the crop produce. An ox plays a major role in this process where the farmer treats the animal as one of his family members.

But in the case of farmer Samiullah, a native of the Kumbarlapalle village in Venkatagirikota Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, he neither has oxen nor money to cultivate his farm field. The dire circumstances drove him to an unfortunate path where his two sons did the work of oxen in order to help their father to lead the family with the age-old livelihood tradition of farming.

Samiullah has three children, including a daughter. With a mere income from farming, the children have been studying in a government school in the village. The Covid-19 pandemic period left Samiullah in neck-deep of debt. His financial position was so difficult that he was not in a position to purchase pesticides to avert white ants on the growing crop. Thus, getting oxen or a tractor to plough the farm field for him is nowhere in the sight. After witnessing the plight of their father in the field, his two sons helped him.

Some of the villagers posted a video of the same on social media and it went viral.

