Andhra Pradesh: Forest Officials Dig Well to Rescue Elephant in Chittoor District

Andhra Pradesh: Forest Officials Dig Well to Rescue Elephant in Chittoor District

According to the locals, an elephant accidentally fell in the agriculture well in a farm field belonging to farmer Jaggaiah Naidu in Gandlapalli village on Monday night

By: PV Ramana Kumar

News18

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 23:06 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

Andhra Pradesh: The elephant fell accidentally into the well in search of water. (Image: News18)
Andhra Pradesh: The elephant fell accidentally into the well in search of water. (Image: News18)

The forest officials from Andhra Pradesh rescued an elephant from an agriculture well after it fell accidentally into the well in search of water.

The incident took place in Gandlapalli village under Mogili panchayat in Bangarupalyam Mandal of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh on Monday night.

According to the locals, an elephant accidentally fell in the agriculture well in a farm field belonging to farmer Jaggaiah Naidu in Gandlapalli village on Monday night.

After hearing the rumble and roar of the elephant, the farmers informed the forest officials. When the officials reached the spot and were about to start the rescue operation, the farmers obstructed them for not responding to their call whenever the herd of elephants entered the village and damaged the fully grown crops and showed their anger towards the officials who rushed to the spot to save the elephant. An argument took place between the two parties.

Finally, the farmers and owner of the well agreed to rescue the elephant without doing more damage to the well. The forest officials agreed to their proposal and put an excavator into action. With the help of an excavator they widened one of the walls of the well and made a way to the trapped elephant. After seeing the way, the elephant climbed and came out of the well. The moment it came out, the jumbo immediately disappeared into the forest. The farmers and forest officials had a sigh of relief after saving the elephant without any major damage to the well.

first published: November 16, 2022, 23:06 IST
last updated: November 16, 2022, 23:06 IST
