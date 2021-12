Andhra Pradesh Govt Credits Rs 703 Crore to Beneficiaries of Welfare Schemes

The Andhra Pradesh government credited Rs 703 crore into the bank accounts of 9,30,809 eligible beneficiaries who were earlier not considered due to various reasons for the welfare schemes and programmes that were implemented by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that earlier people used to wait and run from pillar to post to avail welfare schemes but now the situation has changed, where the schemes are being delivered right at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

As part of this initiative, the Andhra government will re-verify those who are eligible and have not availed the benefits and provide the welfare schemes in June and December every year.

Advertisement

The intention is to take welfare schemes to every eligible person in the State, without leaving anyone behind.

The CM alleged that in the previous TDP term, the government had only tried to minimise the number of beneficiaries by providing welfare schemes to select numbers through Janmabhoomi Committees and always took a back seat in delivering welfare schemes to the people, doing their best to exclude as many people as possible.

“However, we had taken only eligibility as the bar and are providing welfare benefits in a transparent way irrespective of their caste, religion, or political affiliations," he said.

Going into the details, the CM said that the number of beneficiaries and the amount being spent on them has increased at a great rate and prioritised welfare even during Covid times when the revenue was on the decline.

Earlier, only 39 lakh people have received pensions of Rs 1,000 per month incurring a monthly bill of Rs 400 crore.

The current government increased the pension amount to Rs 2,250 and has been providing pensions right at the doorstep of over 61 lakh beneficiaries every month at an expenditure of Rs 1,450 crore, the CM added.

Advertisement

Through this initiative, under YSR Cheyutha Rs 470.40 crore will be credited to 2,50,929 beneficiaries, Rs 7.67 crore to 1,136 people under YSR Aasara, Rs 53.51 crore to 59,661 people under YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu (women), Rs 58.89 crore to 2,86,059 people under YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 19.92 crore to 31,940 people under Vidya Deevena, Rs 39.82 crore to 43,010 people under Vasathi Deevena, Rs 19.47 crore to 12,983 people under Kapu Nestam, Rs 8.09 crore to 8080 people under Vahana Mitra, Rs 3.79 crore to 3788 people under Matsakara Bharosa, and Rs 1.91 crore to 794 people under Nethanna Nestam. Apart from these, house pattas are being given to 1,10,986 people, pension cards to 1,51,562 people, rice cards to 3,07,599 people and Aarogyasri cards to 1,14,129 people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.