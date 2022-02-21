Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 50

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology Mekapati Gowtham Reddy (50) has died of a heart attack at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad. The minister collapsed this morning, following which his family members rushed him to the hospital.

The hospital in a press release said that he was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest when he was brought in. “He arrived into our ER at 07:45am and was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department. The emergency medicine team and specialists including cardiologists and critical care doctors attended to him."

Despite doctors’ best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.16 am this morning. “We are supporting his family to the best extent possible in this difficult time," the release said.

Reddy was returned to Hyderabad yesterday after his tour in Dubai Industrial Expo. He was in Dubai for a week and consultations were held with several companies on bringing investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy is the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. He represents the Atmakuru constituency in the Nellore district and has twice won as an MLA. He won the 2014 and 2019 elections on behalf of the YSR Congress Party.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of Sri Mekapati Gowtham Reddy. Calling Gowtham Reddy a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart.

