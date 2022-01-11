Andhra Pradesh Launches Jagananna Smart Townships as Part of Affordable Housing for Middle-class

To fulfil the aspirations of middle-class people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched residential plots under Jagananna Smart Townships besides the official website to book plots.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government had already provided 31 lakh house pattas to the poor and started the phase-1 construction of 15.6 lakh houses.

Similarly, to fulfil the dream of owning a house among middle-class families, the government brought the initiative of providing residential plots with clear titles at reasonable prices that are far less than the market rates.

He said that litigation-free sites with no legal implications will be provided to the applicants along with a developed layout with all basic infrastructure facilities.

The CM mentioned that all family members belonging to the State with income up to Rs 18 lakh per annum are eligible to apply from three categories of plots 150 sq. yds, 200 sq. yds and 240 sq. yds.

The Chief Minister assured that the entire allotment will be done transparently with a computerised lottery regardless of caste, religion, region, or political affiliation.

What is the scheme and who can apply?

In the first phase, plots were made available at Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Kandukur in Prakasam district, Eluru in West Godavari district and Kavali in Nellore district.

Also, the initiative will be further taken to the constituency level by establishing at headquarters of each constituency and eligible people can apply at https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in, by paying 10 per cent of the total price.

The first instalment of 30 per cent is to be paid in a month after the agreement, another 30 per cent in six months and the remaining 30 per cent can be paid at the time of registration. Also, 10 per cent of the layouts will be reserved for the government employees and a 20 per cent rebate will be given.

50 per cent of the layout area will be utilised for common needs in the colony like parks, playgrounds, schools, banks, and 60 ft wide BT roads, 40 ft wide CC roads, footpaths with coloured tiles, and avenue plantations will be taken up. For maintenance of the layouts, a corpus fund will be established and handed over to the owners association.

