Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram Project Impacts Low Lying Areas of Malkangiri District, Disrupts Communication

Incessant rains over the last four days have affected normal life in Malkangiri and disrupted communication. The most affected have been Motu block where backwater from Chinagodavari river has created a flood-like situation. The backwater is flooding the roads and has affected communication. vehicles are stranded in Motu as traffic on Guntur and Hyderabad routes are stranded,

The water level in the Sileru and Saberi rivers has risen due to the backwaters of Polavaram. Electric poles have also fallen in various places. The district collector and senior officials have visited the flood-affected areas. Vehicular movement has been disrupted between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to water flowing over the Kuigur Bridge.

Commenting on the ongoing situation, Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh said “water level in local rivers and water bodies is on a rise in Sileru and Saberi rivers due to continuous rainfall. Flood situation in Motu and Kalimela block of Malkangiri district. we are evacuating people from flood-affected areas and awarding people. the administration is on toes with adequate food stock"

Advertisement

“Water level is increasing due to continuous rainfall and the backwater. Many houses have been submerged in the water people are in a panic situation" said a Local person from Motu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.