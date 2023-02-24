Tirupati located at the slopes of Tirumala hill shrine, the abode of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, is celebrating its 893 birthday on February 24.

According to the stone statutes and evidences collected by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Vaishnava saint Ramanujacharya laid foundation to the Govinda Raja Swamy Temple on February 24, 1130 AD, where the Tirupati City was founded on the same day 893 years ago.

The saint reportedly turned the city to a spiritual center and became a guide to the development of the Tirupati. Sri Venkateswara Swamy celebrations will be held at Tirupati and Tiruchanur before the Vaishnava saint entered the spiritual place.

No other city has its exact foundation date like Tirupati does. There are many places in and around the area to celebrate various festivals.

Vaishnava Saint Ramanujacharya became the founder of the Tirupati City who installed dharma of equality at Tirumala and formed the procedure in performing pujas and offerings to the presiding deity.

Later an agraharam was built (a residential area to priests and people belonged to a particular community who dedicate their lives in worshipping the presiding deity in the nearby temple) surrounding the Govinda Raja Swamy Temple and named it as Ramanujapuram after the Vaishnava Saint Ramanujacharya.

Before this, the city was called as Govinda Raja Pattanam. But from 13th century onwards it was called as Tirupati.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has brought age old stone statutes on February 20, 2022, which declared that Saint Ramanujacharya founded this city on February 24, 1130.

The stone statutes came to light in Govinda Raja Swamy Temple which has been maintained by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Now the residents of the entire spiritual center have been celebrating its birth day for the second time in a big way under the leadership of local MLA Karunakar Reddy.

