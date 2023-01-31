Home » News » India » Andhra Pradesh's New Capital Will Be Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh's New Capital Will Be Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy

"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come," he said, adding that a global investors' summit is being organised there in March

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 16:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would also be shifting to the new capital soon. (File photo/News18)
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would also be shifting to the new capital soon. (File photo/News18)

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, announced Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi.

“Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come," he said. “I myself will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come."

We are organising a global investors summit there on March 3rd and 4th, he said. “I personally invite all of you to not only come over there but also put in a strong good word to your colleagues abroad to visit us, see for themselves how easy it is to do business in our state of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Advertisement

Amaravati is the present capital of Andhra Pradesh.

In November last year, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the State. The three capitals proposed were, Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: January 31, 2023, 13:38 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 16:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Oozes Sexiness In Black Floor-length Dress In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nargis Fakhri Channels Old World Glamour In Polka Dot Off-shoulder Dress, Check Out Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments