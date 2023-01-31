Andhra Pradesh's New Capital Will Be Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, announced Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Tuesday at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi.

“Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come," he said. “I myself will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come."

We are organising a global investors summit there on March 3rd and 4th, he said. “I personally invite all of you to not only come over there but also put in a strong good word to your colleagues abroad to visit us, see for themselves how easy it is to do business in our state of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Amaravati is the present capital of Andhra Pradesh.

In November last year, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the State. The three capitals proposed were, Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).

