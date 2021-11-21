Andhra Rains: Life Disrupted, Villages Submerged, Trains Stalled | 10 Points

Heavy rains triggered by a series of depressions in the Bay of Bengal led to the overflowing of rivers and water projects, causing flash floods in Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Nellore over the last 72 hours. Life came to a standstill as thousands were left marooned while roads to several villages caved into the force of gushing water. As per reports, at least 25 people were reported dead due to the rains in coastal Andhra, while 17 are reported missing. As states in the southern peninsula continue to reel under the damages caused by heavy downpour, here are 10 highlights from the catastrophic Andhra Rains.

>1. At least 25 people were reported dead due to the rains in coastal Andhra, while 17 missing. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in the southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur. More than a hundred villages, most of them in Kadapa, are presently inundated.

>2. The temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh was the worst affected with incessant flooding and fresh fears around cracks developing in of the biggest water reservoirs in the state that is located in the town. No fresh downpour however was reported.

>3. In the Chittoor district, a large volume of water from upstream and from Tirumala Hills led to the Swarnamukhi river going into spate, filling the reservoirs and causing flooding. The soil in the reservoirs has become hyper-saturated with water.

>4. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th battalion deployed two teams each at Rajampet and Tirupati and three in Nellore district. Two teams of NDRF 3rd Battalion were kept on standby at Visakhapatnam.

>5. At least 17 Express trains were cancelled on the Chennai-Vijayawada grand trunk route as the flood overflowed on the railway track at Padugupadu. Three other trains were partially canceled or diverted. Hundreds of passengers were stuck in the Nellore RTC bus station as bus services were disrupted.

>6. A chopper that was deployed to carry out rescue operations for 10 people stranded on a JCB excavator in the middle of torrential floods in Anantapur made headlines yesterday. 12 people who had taken shelter on top of three buses in the Rajampet Mandal of Kadapa district could not be rescued and are feared dead.

>7. The floods have damaged the roads at many places and rail, road and air traffic have been hit. Kadapa airport will remain closed till November 25.

>8. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Andhra Pradesh and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected. “Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who’ve lost loved ones," Gandhi said on Twitter. “Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible," he also said. Floods have caused extensive damage in Andhra Pradesh

>9. Five people, including three children and an aged woman, died in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district after an old three-story building collapsed due to heavy rains

>10. Rains have caused disruptions in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well. In Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala tomorrow has been prohibited because of rising water levels in the Pamba river.

