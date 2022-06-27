Andhra: Releasing Rs 6,595 Cr Under ‘Amma Vodi’, CM Jagan Says Education Only Tool to Eradicate Poverty

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said education is the only tool to eradicate poverty and his government will continue to support it to any extent. The chief minister directly credited Rs 6,595 crore into the accounts of 43.96 lakh mothers under the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said the government had spent about Rs 19,618 crore on Amma Vodi for the last three years. He also expressed concern over the 51,000 mothers who could not avail the scheme as their children could not meet the parameter of having 75 per cent attendance. He observed that the condition was relaxed in the first year and was exempt in the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the schools started to function normally, attendance was taken into consideration to see to it that the intended purpose of incentivising mothers for sending their children to school was not defeated. The CM said the government is crediting Rs 13,000 to the beneficiaries’ account and the remaining Rs 2,000 will be credited to the TMF (Toilet Maintenance Fund) and SMF (School Maintenance Fund), which will be used for toilets and repair work in government schools.

Advertisement

“Fate of a person will be changed with education only. Every child should educate. It is my aim. I am ready to continue to support it to any extent," Jagan said, adding that his government spent over Rs 52,600 crore in the last three years on various welfare schemes and developmental activities.

He said the government made a pact with Byju’s, an ed-tech company to guide students with CBSE content free of cost, while those studying in private schools have to pay Rs 24,000 per year. Also, he said the government is providing free tabs worth Rs 12,000 each to 4.7 lakh students of Class VIII every year at a cost of Rs 500 crore to be prepared for writing the Class X exam in the CBSE syllabus in 2025. Besides these, he announced that digital boards will be set up in every classroom to teach digital content.

During his visit, the CM has also announced funds for the various development work in Srikakulam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.