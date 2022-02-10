Andhra to Form New Districts by Ugadi, CM Jagan Asks Officials to Make Necessary Arrangements

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said new districts should be formed by Telugu new year Ugadi.

He directed the officials to make preparations to start District Collectors and SPs work in the new districts from the same day.

During the review meeting held on the creation of new districts at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the whole mechanism should function more efficiently after the formation of the new districts and there should be no confusion after the commencement of work and to ensure hassle-free administration and added to expedite preparations in this regard.

The CM said preparations should start in regard to the division of employees, setting up of infrastructure facilities and identification of buildings required for the functioning of the government machinery till new buildings are readied and added to finalise plans for the construction of new buildings and start identification of required lands for them.

Jagan asserted that priority should be given to the scrutinisation of objections raised if they are rational and discussions should be held with those who raised the objections.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to appoint existing district collectors and SPs in the new districts as their experience would help for hassle-free administration in the new districts.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare plans for the policy to be followed regarding local bodies (a division of Zilla Parishads) after considering judicial and legal issues.

The officials detailed the Chief Minister on new district maps and priorities taken into consideration for deciding district headquarters and said they are keenly taking note of the objections, suggestions and advises on the new proposals.

