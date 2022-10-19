Andhra Woman Stages Silent Protest Outside In-laws' House Over Dowry Demands​

A married woman in Andhra Pradesh has been holding a silent protest in front of her parents-in-law’s house after her husband and his parents demanded additional dowry after seeing a hike in his salary.

The incident took place in the Dwarapudi village of the Konaseema district.

Lakshmi Sailaja married software engineer Namala Mohan Shyam two years back and the parents of Lakshmi Sailaja gave half-acre of land, cash worth Rs 5 lakh and 200 grams of gold as dowry at the time of marriage. They spend the past two years full of happy moments.

Recently the software company where Shyam has been working has increased his salary. With this, the parents-in-law of Lakshmi Sailaja started harassing her to bring additional dowry. Unable to bear the harassment she came back to her parents’ house.

Later, seeking justice, she staged silent protests in front of her husband’s house in Dwarapudi.

But his parents did not come forward to solve the problem amicably. The women from neighbouring houses tried to convince both Lakshmi Sailaja and her parents-in-law. But their efforts failed.

She said that she will continue her silent protest until they withdrew their demand for additional dowry and invite her into the house with open hands.

The elders in the locality have commented that her silent protest has been reflecting the ill effect of the dowry menace which still prevails in the society.

She refused to file a police complaint against them as they will try to escape from the dowry issue.

