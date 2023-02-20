Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to formulate a new industrial policy ensuring support for entrepreneurs from beginning to end, including product development, implementation, and marketing.

Chairing a meeting on the formulation of the new industrial policy, he ordered officials to give importance to the marketing of products and necessary tie-up at the international level.

He said that the MSMEs have to face tough competition globally and can march ahead if they have tie-ups with international companies and agencies. He added that the MSME policy, in particular, should advise, assist and support start-ups in every respect.

“The official machinery should assist the entrepreneurs from the formulation of the concept, commissioning of the industry to the marketing of their products," he added.

Advertisement

The chief minister also instructed officials to build a special facility in an area of 3 lakh square feet in the centre of Visakhapatnam to cater to the needs of start-ups and suggested that it should also house the office of the industries department.

Giving top priority to start-ups, it is also necessary to pay attention to providing basic infrastructure to meet the demands of port-based industries, the Chief Minister told the officials. He said the new industrial policy should be formulated considering all the above points.

Special CS (Industries and Commerce) R Karikal Valaven, Finance Secretaries KVV Satyanarayana, Guljar and other officials were present.

Read all the Latest India News here