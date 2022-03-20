Angadia Extortion Case: Mumbai Police Detains Associates of Accused DCP Saurabh Tripathi

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday detained a few associates of Mumbai DCP Saurabh Tripathi who has been named as a “wanted accused" in the Angadia extortion case.

An FIR has been filed against the DCP and his subordinates from the LT Marg police station for allegedly extorting money from the Angadia community.

So far, three policemen have been suspended after being arrested by the crime branch which is investigating the case.

About the case

The case came to fore when the Angadia association met the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in February and informed him that three policemen from the LT Marg police station had allegedly extorted money from member’s of the Angadia community.

They also alleged that when they approached Saurabh Tripathi, who was in charge of Zone 2 (jurisdiction under which LT Marg police station is located), he did not take any action and had allegedly threatened them that they would be booked for “illlegal financial" transactions.

Subsequently, on February 18, three policemen from LT Marg police station were booked but the DCP was not made an accused then.

During the investigation, the arrested policemen claimed that they were merely following orders of Saurabh Tripathi, following which Tripathi was transferred as DCP Operations (which is considered a side posting) but did not report for duty.

He was then named as a wanted accused.

Where is DCP Saurabh Tripathi?

Sources within the Mumbai Police told CNN News18 that they are still trying to locate the exact whereabouts of Saurabh Tripathi.

He is not present at his Mumbai residence and his phone number, too, is not reachable, sources said.

They said that Tripathi could well be in Lucknow, his native place, adding that teams were sent to Lucknow from where some of his associates were picked up by the police.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has already submitted its report to the Home department of the state government.

