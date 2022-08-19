​Angel in 'Khaki': Woman Cop Performs Last Rites of Over 100 Unclaimed Bodies in Coimbatore

M Amina, a woman police personnel from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has gained accolades for her selfless act over the past many years.

With the support of an NGO, the woman police have performed last rites and organized cremations for more than 100 unidentified and unclaimed bodies over the last 5 years in the Coimbatore district. The 38-year-old cop Amina is attached to the Mettupalayam police station in Coimbatore. The female police have been into this humanitarian service with an NGO which performs the last rites of abandoned and unclaimed bodies.

In connection with fatal accident cases that are reported to the police station, she assists in obtaining postmortem procedures, postmortem certifications, and medico-legal procedures for accident victims. Even during the Covid-19 Pandemic, she has bravely done these works without interruption with assistance from Jeeva Shanthy Foundation, a trust which saves the homeless and mentally ill from the streets, and takes care of the impoverished in government hospitals and other facilities.

‘Usually, postmortems are conducted in Mettupalayam and Coimbatore government hospitals. I have to spend most of my time there. We will hand over the dead bodies to the families after the postmortem. Whereas it is heartbreaking when someone dies unclaimed. I am working with Jeeva Shanthy Trust to ensure that their last rites are conducted in a proper manner, which I see as my mission. I am carrying out the work of cremation of helpless bodies with the support from my family members and fellow police officers,’ said M Amina, who is the mother of two children.

Meanwhile, Amina has arranged the cremation of more than 100 unidentified bodies in areas under Mettupalayam police limits in the last five years. She is reportedly spending for these works from her salary and with the contribution of other police officers. Higher officials including Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police Badhri Narayanan expressed their appreciation to Amina, who is doing her job as a service. Recently, DGP Sylendra Babu congratulated Amina and acknowledged her for her service in person with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

