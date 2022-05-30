Angry With Husband's 'Affair', Hyderabad Wife Hires 4 Men to Get Woman Raped, Films Act

In a twisted and shocking case of revenge, a Hyderabad woman, angry at her husband for being involved with another woman, hired four men to get her raped. The incident came to light in the Kondapur locality of Hyderabad where a woman named Gayatri hatched the devious plan, and also filmed the act to further blackmail the victim.

According to the police, Gayatri along with her husband, and the victim has been staying in the same colony in Kondapur. Her husband and the victim became friends as both of them preparing for civil services examinations.

Owing to her ill-health, Gayatri invited the victim to her home in Kondapur to help her, and she stayed with the couple till February 2022. But Gayatri suspected that the duo were involved in an affair and filed a complaint at Gachibowli police station in this regard on April 24.

Advertisement

However, she was not assuaged and hatched the plan to take revenge on the victim. She invited the woman and her family members to her home on the pretext of discussing the matter of withdrawal of the case. She held discussions with them for some time, and then later took the victim to another room in the house where the four hired men attacked the victim.

They gagged her mouth with a piece of cloth and sexually assaulted her. Gayatri recorded the incident with her mobile phone. Gayatri also threatened the victim that she would upload the video on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The severely injured victim was rushed to a private hospital and her family members lodged a complaint with the police. It is learnt that the police arrested all accused in the incident including Gayatri and the four youth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.