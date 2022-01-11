Angry Woman Throws Fruits from Roadside Vendor's Cart in MP, Video Goes Viral

A video showing an angry woman throwing fruits from a roadside vendor’s cart to the ground after it allegedly brushed her car went viral here on Tuesday, prompting the district authority to order probe. Several social media users shared the video and expressed outrage over the woman’s behaviour.

Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania said he had ordered an inquiry."A video of Bhopal is going viral on social media, in which a woman is seen throwing fruits on the ground from a hand-driven cart. The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured, he tweeted.

The video shows the woman tossing fruits to the ground while pointing finger at her car. The vendor is seen pleading with her to stop, but in vain.Some social media users claimed that a sticker of a Bhopal-based private university could be seen on the rear-window of the car.

