Home » News » India » Anguished by Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's Demise: VP Naidu

Anguished by Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's Demise: VP Naidu

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 17:37 IST

New Delhi

On the language issue, the vice president said that 'we should not have unnecessary controversies'. (Image: News18)
On the language issue, the vice president said that 'we should not have unnecessary controversies'. (Image: News18)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister

Advertisement

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed anguish over the demise of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and said he played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties. Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

"Anguished by the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe. Mr Abe played a crucial role in strengthening India-Japan ties," Naidu said in a tweet. "My deepest condolences to his family members and the people of Japan," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: July 08, 2022, 17:09 IST
last updated: July 08, 2022, 17:37 IST