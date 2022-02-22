Chaos in Kolkata Amid Protests Demanding Justice for Student Leader Anish Khan's Family

Central Kolkata witnessed chaos on Tuesday as scores of students of Aliah University stepped out in protest over the death of Anish Khan, 27, an alumni, and changed their scheduled route.

Khan was found dead outside his residence in Howrah district’s Sarada Dakshin Khan Para village on the night of February 18. His family has alleged that four people barged into their house on Friday night and pushed him off the rooftop. The family members have also alleged that one of the four was dressed in police uniform, and demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Holding banners and raising slogans, the students marched from Park Circus area till College street, demanding justice for the family of the deceased student.

Three-tier barricades, along with water cannons, and large number of police personnel were deployed at SN Banerjee road near Esplanade as well as College street area in Kolkata. The agitators were blocked by the police at Mahatma Gandhi road, where several of them were also detained.

Speaking to CNN-News18, one of the protesters said, “Khan was brutally killed by policemen. He stood for what was right. He even joined protests against the Citizenship Act and National Register for Citizens."

“We are out on the streets only to demand justice for his family," said another protester.

The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team under the chief secretary and director general of police along with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to look into the case. The team will submit a report to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 14 days.

Khan’s family, however, said: “Unless real perpetrators are apprehended, we will have no faith in the SIT probe."

Meanwhile, three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, have been suspended in connection with the case, stating “dereliction of duty" as the preliminary cause.

District police top brass said the accused took long to respond to the initial distress calls of the family.

