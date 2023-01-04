Anjali Death Probe Finds Police Laxity: Search for ‘Killer’ Car Began 2 Hrs After 1st PCR Call, Cops at Pickets Didn’t Respond

No action despite repeated calls to the police control room and unresponsive personnel at police pickets on the route the suspects took were some of the lapses highlighted in a preliminary assessment of the Anjali Singh death case. The assessment, shared with the ministry of home affairs, pointed out that a search for the Baleno car that dragged Anjali for almost 12 km was launched almost two hours after the first PCR call, sources told News18.

According to sources, the preliminary assessment by senior Delhi Police officials showed that there were lapses on part of cops on duty coupled with systemic issues with the PCR system. Multiple PCR calls came in between 2 am and 4 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, but there was no attempt to trace the car under which Anjali’s body was stuck.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that they spotted Anjali’s body being dragged by the car and called the police control room, but there was no action. Deepak Dahiya, who runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village, told the media that he made the first call to police at 3.20 am and then again at 3.30 am. Other eyewitnesses also called the PCR at 4.11 am. The Kanjhawala police station also received calls during the same time, but a search operation was launched only after 4.15 am — almost two hours after the first call.

According to sources, several police pickets did not find anything amiss even as Anjali’s body was dragged on the route that the suspects took. “There are lapses on part of policemen on duty at the picket but there are lapses on part of those in the control room also," an official told CNN-News18.

The official pointed out that the surveillance cameras on that route have all been found to be in working condition. “There is a live feed available to the control room from these cameras. Why they did not spot anything untoward is also a matter of concern," the officer said.

The inquiry team of the Delhi Police has also highlighted some “systemic lapses" in the patrolling of PCR vans, sources added. Special police commissioner Shalini Singh, who is heading the inquiry, said all aspects of the case including allegations of police laxity were being looked into. She added that the inquiry into the case was still on.

Union home minister Amit Shah had asked for a detailed inquiry and immediate report on the accident. An MHA spokesperson said the final report was awaited.

