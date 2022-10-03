Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: 'Evidence Collected by SIT Matches Post-mortem Report So Far', Says DIG

The evidence collected by the SIT formed to probe the Ankita Bhandari murder case matches the post-mortem report, said deputy inspector general P Renuka Devi on Monday. She said the whole process of the post-mortem was recorded and doctors who conducted it also visited the crime scene and submitted a report.

“The evidence collected so far in the investigation into Ankita’s murder matches the post-mortem report. There is no difference between the two," Devi, who is the SIT incharge, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Devi told ANI that the SIT had also spoken to doctors who had performed the post-mortem. “Doctors who conducted the post-mortem were also shown the crime scene. Besides the post-mortem, we also have a report from the doctors about the spot where the crime was committed."

Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, was allegedly killed by an ex-BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya and two of his accomplices.

A panel of four doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh had conducted a post-mortem and clearly said in its report that Bhandari had drowned. Three things were clear in the autopsy report – drowning led to her death, there were injury marks on her elbow, back and fingers because of being dragged on the floor and that she had not been raped.

The accused had allegedly pushed Bhandari into a canal on September 18, following which her body was fished out on September 24. She was missing for at least six days before her body was recovered.

According to Devi, the SIT probe had also revealed that the resort where Bhandari worked as a receptionist had a “presidential suite" meant for VIP guests. She said the team had interrogated all employees of the resort and revenue police personnel in the area, recording their statements. The investigation was now moving towards the role of the presidential suite at the resort, the DIG added.

“We have in our possession all the evidence that we collected during the interrogations, apart from the electronic evidence gathered from the crime scene that gives important clues about the motive behind the crime," the DIG said, adding that Bhandari’s friend had also been interrogated and his statement recorded.

Pulkit and the two others accused in the case were taken to the crime scene to understand the sequence of events at the resort on the day of the incident, Devi said.

