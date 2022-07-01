Ankita Lokhande Trolled for Wearing Plunging Neckline Dress, Netizens Ask Why Can’t Actors Choose Comfortable Outfits

Ankita Lokahnde was spotted attending an award show on Thursday night. The actress arrived with husband Vicky Jain at the venue and looked resplendent in a shimmery blue dress with a plunging neckline. She posed happily for the shutterbugs present at the event as well, flashing a gorgeous smile for the camera.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actress and her husband going for the event. She can be seen getting down from the car. However, with the plunging neckline, she seems somewhat uncomfortable as she holds her dress with her hand to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. See the video here:

Netizens began to troll the actress for her choice of outfit. They were of the opinion that the actress should have opted for a more comfortable dress. One comment read, “Comfortable feel nahi hota phir bhi aisi dress pahnti he phir hath lgati ghumo had he mtlb." Another commented, “Ye Bollywood actress model comfortable clothes kyu nhi pehnti ?" Another netizen wrote, “Don’t wear clothes which you’re not comfortable with 🙄"

Others loved their Jodi and called them lovely and gorgeous as a couple. One person wrote, “Such a gorgeous couple." Another wrote, “So pretty." One comment read, “One of the most good looking couple.“

Ankita Lokhande was recently seen in Pavitra Rishta alongside Shaheer Sheikh. It had released on OTT. She and husband Vicky Jain recently moved to a new house after winning Smart Jodi. In an recent interview, the actor praised her husband and had said, “It is not easy for a man to watch his to-be wife giving interviews on her ex-boyfriend on television and talking about her past. There were different stories emerging every day and I was right there talking about Sushant all the time. Vicky comes from a very respectable family. I remember they called me and supported me saying, ‘Don’t worry, all will be well’."

