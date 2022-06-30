Another Day of Rise as India Reports 18,819 New Covid-19 Cases, 39 Deaths

Coronavirus cases continue to rise as India on Thursday recorded 18,819 new cases in the last 24 hours. The resurge in cases has also hit some known faces. While Maharashtra leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal were reported positive on Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann too is down with coronavirus.

Mann (77), who won the byelection to Sangrur parliamentary seat on June 26, has been admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for treatment. He tested positive on Tuesday. After testing positive, Mann is said to have quarantined himself at his house in Sangrur, but he has now been shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur district in Maharashtra has reported two Covid deaths in the past two days. The deaths have been reported after a gap of several months. Both the patients were elderly with comorbidity and were on the ventilator for some days. Kolhapur has 53 active patients, of them, 7 are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

