Another Mid-air ‘Peeing’ Incident on AI Flight As Drunk Man ‘Urinates’ on Woman’s Blanket

Days after a Mumbai businessman was let go after urinating on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another incident was reported in which a drunk male passenger allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger’s blanket on a Paris-Delhi flight, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and no penal action was taken against the accused after the woman passenger refused to file a police complaint and the man gave a written apology.

The matter was reported by the pilot of the aircraft to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

It is not known which class the passengers were travelling in, according to PTI.

The flight landed around 9:40 AM at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials were quoted as saying

The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he deboarded the plane. However, he was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a “mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a “written apology", they said.

The lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, they said.

The incident came 10 days after a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the November incident, based on a complaint by the victim to Air India, and has formed several teams to nab the accused.

Facing outcry over not reporting the incident, Air India on Thursday told aviation sector regulator DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement as the aggrieved lady had “rescinded" an initial request for action after the two “appeared" to have sorted out the issue.

It further stated that the unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

