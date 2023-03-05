Another ‘Peeing’ Case: Drunk Passenger Urinates on Man On Delhi-Bound Flight, Accused in Custody

A passenger flying on an American Airlines New Delhi-bound flight from New York reportedly urinated on a fellow passenger on board in an inebriated state.

According to PTI, the incident allegedly took place onboard flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9:16 pm on Friday and had landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital at 10:12 pm on Saturday.

Airport sources told PTI, “The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew."

After the student apologized, the male victim was not inclined to report the matter to police as it might jeopardize his career. It was nonetheless reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI airport by the airline.

It was the crew that alerted the pilot who reported the matter to the ATC. They further notified the CISF personnel tasked with placing the accused passenger under arrest.

“The airline’s own security team, along with the CISF, came into action after the incident came to light. The accused was immediately taken into custody once the flight landed. Police are recording the statements of the persons concerned," another source at the airport informed PTI.

As per Civil Aviation Rules, if a passenger has engaged in unruly behavior besides criminal behavior, he may be banned from flying for a specific period of time.

There has been a second instance of a drunken flyer peeing himself on another passenger in recent months.

Air India Pee Gate

An almost similar incident occurred on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, when a man named Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman in a drunken state.

A media report about the incident led to the filing of an FIR and the arrest of Mishra almost a month later. After nearly a month in jail, he was released on bail.

DGCA fined Air India Rs 30 lakh for not reporting the incident within 12 hours.

While the Delhi Police is investigating the matter, Mishra has been banned from flying for four months.

(With PTI Inputs)

