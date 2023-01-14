Home » News » India » Another Road Rage in Delhi As Man Hit by Car, Dragged on Bonnet for Half A Kilometer | WATCH

Another Road Rage in Delhi As Man Hit by Car, Dragged on Bonnet for Half A Kilometer | WATCH

The case comes nearly two weeks after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres

News Desk

January 14, 2023, 17:43 IST

New Delhi, India

In yet another road rage in the national capital, a man was hit by a car and then dragged him for half a kilometre on its bonnet. The accused has been identified and is now being interrogated by the police.

The incident, which took place on January 12 in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, was captured in CCTV. The police has registered a case under sections 279, 323, 341 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code, news agency ANI reported.

The case comes nearly two weeks after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident. Delhi Police has suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route Anjali Singh was killed after being dragged under a car.

