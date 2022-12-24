Another Shraddha? Mumbai Man 'With 3 Wives' Strangulates Partner, Dumps Body in River

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly strangled and murdered by her boyfriend along with an aide and her body disposed on a river bank in Maharashtra earlier this month.

Two men, Riyaz Samad Khan (36) and Imran Sheikh (28), were arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch on December 17 for strangling Urvashi Vaishnav (27) from Koparkhairane and dumping her body on the banks of Gadi river at the Matheran foothills.

The murder case was registered at Panvel taluka police station on December 14. In the absence of CCTV footage, the woman was identified through the brand of her sandal, police said. “We were able to identify the victim and track down the accused with the help of the branded sandals found on her body," Ravindra Patil, senior inspector of crime branch unit-2 told Times of India.

“We enquired with all footwear shops across Navi Mumbai and checked their CCTV camera footage for the past one week. Finally, we saw her in the CCTV footage retrieved from a shop in Vashi, which had visited eight days ago. She was accompanied by a well-built man. He looked like a bodybuilder, so we then checked with all gyms in Vashi and Koparkhairane. We finally identified him as Riyaz Khan who works as a trainer at a gym in Koparkhairane."

Riyaz, who had been married thrice, was having an affair with Vaishnav. Terming it as a pre-planned murder, Inspector Patil told Indian Express, “Urvashi was murdered because she was pressuring Khan to marry her."

“Urvashi worked as a bar dancer. While Khan was driving her to work, Urvashi again started pressuring him to marry her," said an officer, as per Indian Express.

Mid-way, the police said, Khan picked up Sheikh, who works as a courier delivery boy. “After he sat in the rear seat, Sheikh suddenly strangled her with a rope in the moving car from behind while Khan held her hands. Later in the night, the two dumped her body on the river bank," the officer said.

“On December 17, we laid a trap for Riyaz and arrested him from Deonar. He has confessed to killing Urvashi," police told Times of India.

The two accused have been remanded to police custody by a Panvel court.

