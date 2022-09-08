Another Successful Encounter by Security Forces in Anantnag, 4 Militants Killed in 24 Hours

Two AuGH militants were killed in a joint operation by security forces and police during a chance encounter in Thajiwara area of ​​Bijbehara and thus a total of 4 militants were killed in the same area in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a joint operation by forces and police in Poshkreeri area on Wednesday. The militants killed in Thajiwara on Wednesday evening have been identified as Fayaz Kumar and Umar Khan and both are said to be the residents of Waghama Bijbehara.

According to details, the security forces and police had already received information about the movement of militants in the area, as a result of which patrolling had been intensified. Meanwhile, as soon as the militants passed through the area, there was a chance encounter with the security forces as a result of which both the militants were killed. The security forces recovered some weapons and ammunition from the spot.

The police, quoting ADGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, tweeted that the two slain militants were involved in the attack and grenade throwing on police and security personnel.

According to the police, on July 3, 2022, both of them attacked a policeman named Firdous Dar and seriously injured him in Cheeni Woddar area. While on August 12, 2022, the two militants also fired at a policeman named Ghulam Qadir near Darashkoh Park. On June 15, 2022, these two militants were also involved in carrying out a grenade attack on the security forces in Padshahi Bagh Bijbehara.

Police have termed the two major encounters in the last 24 hours as the most successful and said that the four militants who were killed were active in the same area and were planning to carry out a big conspiracy in the future. However, this conspiracy was thwarted by the timely action of the police and security forces.

