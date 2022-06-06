Another Suspect Held in Moose Wala Murder Case, Police Issues Lookout for 8 Shooters of Lawrence Gang

Punjab police on Sunday night arrested another suspect in Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

Devendra alias Kala is suspected of providing the vehicle to the shooters who killed the Punjabi singer in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29.

The police had received inputs that Devendra had accommodated two suspected murders, Keshav and Charanjeet, in his house before Moose Wala’s murder, a report in NDTV said.

A case has been registered against Devendra at the Fatehpur Sadar police station under the NDPS Act. He also allegedly provided shelter to the suspects Charanjit and Keshav.

Advertisement

Earlier, a joint team of Punjab Police and Fatehabad Police had arrested two youths — Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb Khan — from Bhirdana on June 2 during a raid. The Punjab Police had made the first arrest in Moose Wala killing by nabbing Manpreet from Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, a join team of Punjab Police and Delhi Police has issued a lookout for 8 shooters from Lawrence Gang, who are under scanner after Moose Wala’s murder, sources said. Police is suspecting them for their involvement in the murder case and the sleuths also have leads against the suspects.

Among the eight shooters, one is from Rajasthan, two are from Punjab, two from Sonipat. Police have prepared a list of these shooters from Lawrence gang and started a search operation for them.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang came under the police’s radar after Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Brar, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed he killed the singer to avenge the death of one Vicky Middukhera.

Advertisement

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The killing took place days after the singer’s security cover was revoked by the Punjab government.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.