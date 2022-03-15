Anthology on PM Modi's 'Unique Model of Governance' to Hit Bookstores Next Month

A book revolving around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work and political and governance model with various chapters written by domain experts, his Cabinet colleagues and leading faces in different walks of life, is set to hit the bookstores next month. “The most significant book of this year. Modi@20 is an anthology edited and compiled by BlueKraft Digital Foundation," Rupa Publications tweeted on Tuesday. “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery", a compilation of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last twenty years due to Modi’s “unique model of governance", it added.

The book is divided in five sections titled ‘People First’, ‘Politics of Unity and Development’, ‘Jan Dhan: An Economy for Everyone’, ‘A New Paradigm in Governance’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: India and the World’. All sections have various chapters authored by noted people. The book has a foreword by iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in February at the age of 92. She writes, “bhai is not what we conventionally imagine of a politician. From my various conversations with him, I sense that his pursuits are different. He has no attachment to power.

His goal is larger; to be able to do something for the people of India. His passion lies in the fact that he wants the growth story to be meaningful for every person in our country." In India’s history, the name of Mahatma Gandhi is etched in golden letters because he turned the entire freedom struggle into a mass movement and motivated every citizen to think that any action they do would strengthen its resolve for freedom, she notes, adding that Modi in the same spirit is turning the country’s development journey into a mass movement. “He is connecting every citizen of India to this goal," she says.

Home Minister Amit Shah has authored a chapter “Democracy, Delivery and the Politics of Hope" while psephologist Pradeep Gupta has written on “Changing Elections and Electioneering Forever" in the book. Noted badminton player P V Sindhu has written on “Why Modi is the Undisputed Youth Icon" while Shobana Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals has authored the chapter “New Grammer of Women Empowerment". Banker Uday Kotak has written on “Private Enterprise and Nation Building" and economist and former Niti Aayog head Arvind Panagariya has authored the chapter “Towards a Prosperous India".

Leading cardiologist Devi Shetty and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani have written chapters titled “Managing the Pandemic: Leading from the Front" and “Imagining Technology as a Governance Tool" respectively. Other authors in this anthology include Union minister S Jaishankar, agriculture economist Ashok Gulati and Nripendra Misra, former principal secretary to prime minister. Anupam Kher, Shamika Ravi, Ajay Mathur, Anantha Nageswaran, Amish Triparhi, Surjit Bhalla, Sudha Murthy, Sadhguru, Ajit Doval, Manoj Ladwa and Bharat Barai have also written different chapters. The book’s title is a reference to Modi completing 20 years as a head of government, including his nearly 13-year term as Gujarat chief minister, last year. Since entering the electoral field in 2002, he has always led the BJP to every election in which he was its face, first as chief minister thrice and then as its prime ministerial face in 2014 and again in 2019.

