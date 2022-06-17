Anti-Agnipath Stir Indicator of Unemployment Crisis in India, Says Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

With protests against the Centre’s new ’Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment of defence personnel turning violent in several parts of the country, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Friday said the stir indicates the unemployment problem in the country.

"The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath ??????? Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath ??????? From One Rank – One Pension to proposed No Rank – No Pension!," Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted.

The Ministry of Defence had on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as "Agniveer" for a period of four years, including training period.

