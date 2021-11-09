Antilia Security Scare: Man Asked for Location to Visit Area With Friends, Posed No Threat, Say Mumbai Police

The duo in question who asked for the location of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ only meant to visit the area and did not pose any threat, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday. After a taxi driver informed Mumbai police on Monday that two suspected passengers carrying bags with them had asked him the location of Ambani’s south Mumbai residence, security machinery was put in overdrive and cops began looking for the ‘silver car’ the duo in question were travelling in.

Suresh Visanji Patel, 40, did not pose any threat to safety and was only visiting the area along with his friends, police said. Patel is a resident of Vashi in Mumbai.

Barricades were put by police outside ‘Antilia’ on Monday, the 27-storey building located on Altamout Road, and CCTV footages were also scanned.

According to sources, the police control room received a call from the taxi driver on Monday, who said that two people in a car asked him for Antilia’s location. The driver told the police that the men spoke to him outside Killa Court near Azad Maidan and they had a bag in the car, sources said.

“We are looking for a silver-coloured car. Nakabandis have been put up in several places. A security alert is always there. The number of the car, provided by the taxi driver, is what we are looking for," said sources, adding that the number of the car might be fake.

Sources said police was looking for a silver-coloured Wagon-R with yellow number plate. The passengers were said to be seated on the backseat. News18 had reported that the two men were in kurta pyjama and were conversing in Hindi and Urdu.

A sketch of the duo was also prepared on the basis of the description given by the taxi driver and police scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

Police had issued high alerts for all entry and exit points in the city, sources had said, along with security checks at five different places from Azad Maidan Police station to Antilia.

