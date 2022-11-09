Anusha Dandekar Throws Fantastic Ideas for How to Style Your Winter Clothing

The actor is widely known for her sense of style in the fashion world. The VJ/Actor has consistently been praised for her sense of style. Here are some tips from Anusha’s London closet that can help us design our own chic and fashionable winter clothing.

1. Leather jacket

One of the most versatile, fashionable, and well-groomed outfits that everybody should own. Any form of slacks or jeans can be worn with a leather jacket.

2.Turtlenecks

Turtleneck clothing feels incredibly comfortable and has a royal appearance. They give you a warmer feeling. You only need to put on a jacket with turtleneck clothing to achieve the ideal look.

3. Hoodie and lounge pants

This is the ideal mixture ever. Wearing sweatpants with your favourite hoodie makes it seem and feel lot cooler. To make your vacation photos appear spectacular, a co-ord hoodie set would be the perfect wardrobe choice.

4. Long cardigans or sweaters

Cardigans can be worn with virtually any top, including turtleneck one-piece dresses, etc. Long cardigans are cosy, comfortable, and simple to style. A cardigan saves travel room because it may be worn with so many different outfits and stylings.

5.Mufflers

The attire is made so much more elegant by draping mufflers over the shoulder and adding loop ends to both sides.

6.Boots

Winter boots that are cosy and stylish and add attitude to your ensemble. Boots are always in fashion and are comfortable. They help you look good during the winter months.

