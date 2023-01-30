Home » News » India » AP CM Jagan Reddy's Delhi-bound Chartered Flight Faces Tech Glitch, Returns to Vijayawada Airport

The chief minister was going to the national capital to attend a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors' Conference when his chartered flight faced a technical glitch

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 20:55 IST

Vijayawada, India

The Vijayawada-Delhi flight returned to the parking bay at 5:27 pm. (Representational photo: IANS)

An Andhra Pradesh government plane with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy onboard returned to the Gannavaram airport here about 24 minutes after the take-off as it faced a technical glitch, according to an official statement.

“The flight with CM and his team of officials onboard took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane and the flight was diverted back," the statement said.

The Vijayawada-Delhi flight returned to the parking bay at 5:27 pm.

The CM has reached his Tadepalli residence, the statement said.

Officials are making alternative arrangements for the chief minister’s visit to Delhi, it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 30, 2023, 20:55 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 20:55 IST
