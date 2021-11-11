AP Gets Ready for Heavy Rains; To Pay Victims Rs 1,000 as Aid

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay Rs 1,000 to every victim of heavy rains.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation of stormy weather with the district collectors of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa on the situation arising from heavy rains.

The CM called for a high alert given the heavy spells, especially in Nellore and Chittoor districts and told the officials to be prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams.

He instructed the collectors to prepare relief camps for taking care of the people from inundated areas with proper facilities and to be vigilant and review the situation from time to time in wake of the stormy weather.

Jagan ordered the authorities to set up a phone number for the flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood-prone areas. He said to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent damage and ensure that all types of medications are available at PHCs, area hospitals, and district hospitals along with generators to meet emergency services without any interruption. He ordered that due priority be accorded to power restoration works, plugging breaches to canals in case of damages and supplying safe drinking water to all those affected areas.

Officials of the Meteorological Department informed that the depression will make landfall at Chennai this evening, where the surface winds are close to the speed of 60-70 km.

Authorities said that heavy rains are expected in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa. They stated that a low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall in the southern part of the country as a cyclone by November 17 and to brace for another likely spell of heavy rains.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Municipal and Urban Development Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usharani and other senior officials participated in the review.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam closed the ghat road from Tirupati to Tirumala from Thursday 8 pm to Friday 6 am due to heavy rains.

