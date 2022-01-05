'Apne CM Ko Thanks Bolna, Main Zinda Laut Paaya': PM Tells Airport Officials After Security Lapse in Punjab

Following a security breach during Punjab visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on the major security lapse. After reaching Bhatinda Airport, PM Modi told the airport officials to convey his thanks to the Chief Minister as he reached the airport alive.

“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya (Convey my thanks to the CM that I reached Bhatinda airport alive)," PM Modi reportedly told officials at the airport, according to ANI.

PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes after the road was blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. PM Modi landed in Bathinda this morning and was supposed to travel to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter after incessant rain and poor visibility. The prime minister could not attend a rally in Ferozepur due to the security breach.

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

The Union Home Ministry reacted sharply and asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the serious lapse and take strict action.

