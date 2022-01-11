Apple Has No Plans Of Joining The Metaverse, Even Despite Upcoming AR/VR Headset

Apple is widely expected to unveil its first mixed reality headset this year. The AR/VR headset from the Cupertino-based giant is one of the most anticipated gadget currently, with people from all ends of the spectrum showing significant interest in the company’s upcoming device. The AR/VR headset is speculated to come with multiple displays, cameras, and two processors, according to rumours. Now, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hints that Apple is not looking to jump on the metaverse bandwagon, even with the AR/VR headset reportedly coming soon.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Apple expert Gurman said that he has been told “pretty directly" that the idea of metaverse is off limits for Apple. This, of course, is because of the completely different business strategies of both Apple and Meta (erstwhile Facebook). Apple will, however, focus on the mixed reality headset that is used for gaming, communication, and content consumption. The AR/VR headset will not be an “all-day device," Gurman’s newsletter hints.

“Here’s one word I’d be shocked to hear on stage when Apple announces its headset: metaverse. I’ve been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to — like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook’s vision of the future — is off limits from Apple," Gurman said in the newsletter.

Rumours about Apple’s Mixed Reality headset have intensified in the last few weeks. The headset is said to come with a high-tech design that is rumoured to incorporate three displays, two processors, up to 15 cameras, Wi-Fi 6E, gesture controls, eye tracking, and much more. The Apple Mixed Reality headset is said to be launched at a price of around $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,21,700). Recently, a report said that the Apple mixed reality headset will be launched by the end of 2022.

