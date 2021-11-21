AQI Still in 'Very Poor' Category, Will Pollution Control Curbs Continue in Delhi? High-Level Meet Tomorrow

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday with senior officers to review the restrictions imposed in the city to contain high pollution levels, officials said Sunday.

The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance, an official said.

To combat pollution, the Delhi government had on Wednesday issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

The Delhi government had banned construction and demolition activities in the city till November 21. It had also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday. Rai had also said 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system.

For over a week now, the air quality index in Delhi has stayed in the “very poor" category as the AQI was recorded at 347 on Sunday in the national capital. The air quality was forecast to improve improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong winds.

On Saturday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded Delhi AQI at 374. It was slightly better on Friday at 370, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, the AQI in neighbouring Ghaziabad (346), Gurgaon (348), Noida (357), Greater Noida (320) and Faridabad (347) was also recorded in the “very poor" category on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe". To control air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and a closure of schools and colleges till further orders.

