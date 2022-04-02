Are You a 'Puran Poli' Person or Savour 'Sabudana Tikki'? On Mega Festival Day, News18's Six Holiday Reads

India, known for it’s cultural diversity, is celebrating nearly seven festivals across the country — a perfect showcase of its unity in multiplicity. Falling on a weekend and a with renewed hope induced after low Covid-19 cases, citizens on Saturday were seen out on the streets preparing and queuing up for various rituals. While many begin fasting with the onset of nine-day ‘Chaitra Navratri’ and a month-long ‘Ramadan’, women in Nagpur were spotted playing ‘dhol’ in ‘Kaashtha saree’ on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Devotees were also seen participating in the ‘aarti’ at Mumbai’s Mumba Devi Temple, Delhi’s Jhandewalan temple and Varanasi’s Durga Temple. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah extended their greetings on ‘Cheti Chand’, along ‘with Navreh’, ‘Sajibu Cheiraoba’, ‘Ugadi’ and several other festivals.

Advertisement

Here a List of News18 Stories You Cannot Miss Today:

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Navratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated across the nation with great fervour and excitement. The festival proceeds with a ritual called Ghatasthapana on the first day (Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra), Shukla Paksha. Then, it ends with Ram Navami, a day that marks the birth of Lord Rama on Dashami Tithi. READ MORE on the dates and significance of the festival.

Gudi Padwa 2022: The Maharashtrian festival Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvastar Padyo, signifies the arrival of spring and coincides with the beginning of the New year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, especially famous in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. With vibrant adornments, Gudi Padwa witnesses dancing, street processions and tasty festival delicacies. READ MORE on history and significance of Maharashtra’s New Year.

Advertisement

Ugadi 2022: Ugadi is derived from two words “Yuga" which means age and “Adi" means beginning, hence it is known as the New Year of the lunar calendar. It is quite significant in many states of India, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. READ MORE on wishes to send in English and Telugu.

Cheti Chand 2022: Jhulelal Jayanti, also known as Cheti Chand, is celebrated by the Sindhi community to mark the birth anniversary of Jhulelal, the patron saint of Sindhis. It is celebrated on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. CLICK HERE to know more on the festival

Advertisement

Ramadan 2022: In the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramadan is a month-long series of long-hour fasting and holds great significance as it is believed that during this time, Allah revealed the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. CLICK HERE to know if it’s ‘Ramazan’ or Ramadan’

Sajibu Nongma Panba 2022: Sajibu Nongma Panba, also known as Sajibu Cheiraoba, is the annual celebration of the New Year in Manipur. According to the Meitei lunar calendar, this unique festival is enjoyed each year mainly by the people of the Sanamahism religion. CLICK HERE to know more about this festival

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.