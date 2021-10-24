‘Are You Proud of India or Not?’ Union Minister's Dig at Siddaramaiah Over India's 100 Cr Vaccination Milestone

Taking a jibe at senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, over his remarks on India administering over one billion doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, Union minister Pralhad Joshi asked whether the feat brings any happiness to the Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Union minister Pralhad Joshi stated that 31% of the population was fully vaccinated, adding, of the seven billion vaccines administered globally, India alone gave over one billion vaccines.

“Are you proud of India or not, I am asking Siddaramaiah?" Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Siddaramaiah, the leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly, had questioned on Friday why leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were celebrating the milestone of over a billion doses when only 21% of India’s population was fully vaccinated.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah warned that India is still in a position of danger. “Only 290 million people have got two doses and 420 million have got one dose, leaving 620 million without any single dose of vaccine," the former Karnataka CM also said.

The Union minister also took the opportunity to reiterate that as against other countries where vaccine hesitancy still persists, in India the leaders and medical fraternity created awareness among people because of which people have come forward to get inoculated. ‘Indigenous manufacturing of the vaccines is also a big achievement," Joshi further said.

On October 21, India achieved a landmark of over a billion vaccinations, the second country after China to cross this figure. It took nine months for the Modi government to reach this landmark achievement.

Till now, authorities have administered a total of 1,013,028,411 vaccine doses of which 712,413,356 beneficiaries have received the first dose and the remaining 300,615,055 have received both doses. More than 6.84 million doses were given in the last 24 hours.

