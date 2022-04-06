Armed Men Loot Sugar Sacks from Train in MP, Open Fire on Police

A gang of armed robbers looted sacks of sugar from a goods train and opened fire at police in the wee hours on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said.

"One of the members of the gang was injured in retaliatory firing by police and undergoing treatment," said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) AK Singh.

"The incident occurred when a goods train carrying sacks of sugar was headed towards Delhi. As the train halted briefly awaiting the green signal at the Sikroda station, a gang of robbers started offloading 43 sacks of sugar," he said.

When a patrolling team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) approached them, the gang members opened fire, which was returned.

"One of the gang members was injured in firing by police while others fled the spot. The injured gang member is identified as Ravi Sharma. He is admitted to the district hospital for treatment," Singh said.

He said police have seized all the 43 sacks kept in the adjoining agricultural field. The RPF has registered a case and investigating further.

