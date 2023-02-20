Home » News » India » Army Assists in Relief, Rescue Operations in Avalanche-hit Sonamarg

Army Assists in Relief, Rescue Operations in Avalanche-hit Sonamarg

Troops of the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in rescue operation which was launched this morning

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 11:43 IST

Srinagar, India

No human casualties have been reported in the incident (Representative Image)
No human casualties have been reported in the incident (Representative Image)

The Army on Monday assisted the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir after an avalanche left nine houses damaged, officials said.

The avalanche hit Rezan village in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, 14 domestic animals perished in the avalanche, they said.

No human casualties have been reported in the incident.

Troops of the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in rescue operation which was launched this morning.

RELATED NEWS

The residents were moved to safer places on Sunday evening soon after the avalanche struck.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 20, 2023, 11:43 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 11:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks