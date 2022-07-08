Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC; 2 Including Soldier Killed, Arms Recovered

A terrorist was killed while a soldier also lost his life as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. An unspecified number of infiltrators ran back into their territory leaving behind a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

An AK rifle, three AK magazines, 200 AK rounds, three pistols, four pistol magazines and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot

Sources told News18 that three to four heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) locality named Sitam village tried to enter through Kandarian nullah in Amrohi area when they were challenged by army. It is not clear whether they were trying to carry out an action or simply to sneak into this side and move towards hinterland.

Advertisement

An ambush party comprising of Indian army that dominates the area between Garang nar and Chinar mohalla was readied to eliminate the infiltrators.

Sources said the ambush party tracked group of terrorists continuously through night vision devices and as soon as they tried to enter into this side of the LoC, an exchange of fire ensued.

The infiltrators took cover using the terrain full of dense foilage. But one terrorist was killed on the spot and others are suspected to have run back although the army is trying to scan every bit of the forest.

In the exchange of fire one army soldier was also killed. This year infiltration attempts from across have sharply increased when compared to the last few years.

Advertisement

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the boundary as part of a pact by the DGMOs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.