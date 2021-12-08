Home» News»India»Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash LIVE News Updates: CDS Bipin Rawat On Board; Court of Inquiry Ordered, Says Air Force

Indian Army helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash LIVE News Updates: The crash took place in the Nilgiris, shortly after the Mi-series chopper took off from the army base in Sulur.

Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash LIVE News Updates: An Army chopper has crashed in Tamil Nadu with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members on board. The crash took place in the Nilgiris, shortly after the Mi-series chopper took off from the army base in Sulur. Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force tweeted: “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident." Sources said the Union Cabinet is currently on and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident.

Visuals from the site of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. Local military officers have reached the location, ANI reported. Official sources said all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

Reacting to the news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they were praying for the wellbeing of those onboard. “V v sad to hear this. I pray for everyone’s safety," Kejriwal said. “Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health," Chouhan tweeted. Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all."

Dec 08, 2021

14:20 (IST)

Army Chopper Crashes in Tamil Nadu: Local Military Officers Reach Location, 2 Bodies With 80 Per Cent Burns Taken to Hospital: Report | The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities: Sources told ANI.

Dec 08, 2021

14:18 (IST)

Army Chopper Crashes In Tamil Nadu: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 'Shocked' | Union Min Nitin Gadkari said he was shocked to learn of the crash and said he was praying for everyone's safety.

Dec 08, 2021

14:15 (IST)

Visuals Show Massive Flames at Crash Site | Visuals from the site of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. Local military officers have reached the location, ANI reported.

Dec 08, 2021

14:13 (IST)

IAF Says Court of Inquiry Ordered Into Crash | The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident. 

Dec 08, 2021

14:12 (IST)

Capt Amarinder Says Praying for Everyone's Safety:

Dec 08, 2021

14:11 (IST)

CDS General Bipin Rawat Was to Give Lecture at 2:45 PM: Sources | CDS Rawat was scheduled to give a lecture at 2:45 pm today, sources said.

Dec 08, 2021

14:10 (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Has Briefed PM Modi on Situation:

Dec 08, 2021

14:08 (IST)

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Prays for Everyone's Well Being

Dec 08, 2021

14:07 (IST)

Indian Army Helicopter Crash: More Visuals from Crash

Dec 08, 2021

14:06 (IST)

Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Locals Involved in Rescue | Visuals of the incident. Locals are also helping in rescue operations.

Dec 08, 2021

14:04 (IST)

Indian Army Helicopter Crashes in TN, CDS Bipin Rawat On Board:

Dec 08, 2021

14:03 (IST)

Kejriwal Prays for Everyone's Safety | Expressing dismay over the helicopter crash, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was praying for everyone's safety.

Dec 08, 2021

14:02 (IST)

The List of Passengers Onboard the Helicopter:

Dec 08, 2021

14:01 (IST)

Helicopter Crash in Nanjappanchathiram Amid Heavy Mist |  The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames. 

Dec 08, 2021

14:00 (IST)

Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Fire Officials at Crash Site | Fire officials are at the crash site and resue personnel are combing the area of the crash.

Dec 08, 2021

13:58 (IST)

Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Rajnath Singh Informs PM Modi of Crash | Sources told News18 that the Union Cabinet is currently on and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash. 

Dec 08, 2021

13:55 (IST)

IAF on Chopper Crash | The Indian Air Force has said in a tweet: "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Dec 08, 2021

13:50 (IST)

CDS Bipin Rawat Was On Board, Three Rescued | Three people have been rescued from a helicopter crash site between Coimbatore and Sulur, Tamil Nadu. Sources said CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was on board with his staff, and family members. 

