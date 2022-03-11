Army Helicopter Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Border Area, Rescue Operation Underway

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter on Friday crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew.

“Rescue operation is going on. Reports said the pilot and the co-pilot ejected safely, but this is being ascertained", officials added.

Details awaited.

