Army Initiates Process to Tie Up With Biz Houses to Get Support for Its Sportsmen in Journey to Podium

The Army has initiated the process of tying up with big business houses to get support for its talented players after its contingent scripted an impressive record at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with four gold, one silver and three bronze medals, News18 has learnt.

Col. Devraj Gill, Commandant of the Army Sports Institute (ASI), told News18 that the idea is to get support from business houses for the talented athletes by way of either assistance through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), sponsorship to, or adoption of the sportsmen, to be part of their journey to the podium.

The focus, he said, is primarily for those who would be taking part in the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. “We have initiated the process. Support from major business houses will go a long way in supporting a talented sportsman in their training, especially in terms of providing them the exposure through training at key foreign locations," he said.

Advertisement

The Army won a record eight medals at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, out of 18 participants. This includes Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Havildar Achinta Sheuli, Subedar Deepak Punia and Subedar Amit Panghal who won gold medals; Naib Subedar Avinash Sable who won a silver medal; and Recruit Havildar Deepak Nehra, Subedar Mohammad Hussamuddin and Subedar Sandeep Kumar who won bronze medals.

The team was awarded Commendation Cards and cash incentives by Army Chief General Manoj Pande. The medal winners will also get out-of-turn promotions in line with the Army’s sports policy.

Rigorous training at ASI

The contingent had been undergoing rigorous training at the Pune-based ASI under the “Mission Olympic" programme which came into effect in 2001.

Admission to the ASI is through three verticals. The first is a Boys Sports Company set up in 2008, which admits students in the age group of 8-14, the second is from among sportsmen coming through various championships at the Army-level. The third is from those who have already proven their talent in major sporting competitions, who can join the Army and can continue playing the sport they specialise in.

Advertisement

“For the Boys Sports Company, talent scouting takes place from various parts of the country. The idea is to catch them young," Col. Gill said.

He added: “Our staff goes to different schools and colleges and attends various inter-school and district-level competitions to narrow down on budding sportsmen with exceptional motor skills. They study at the institute, while continuing to play the sport they want to specialise in."

Drawing a similarity between the Boys Sports Company and a boarding school, he said: “Students study and train in their respective sports as part of their daily rigorous routine, which begins as early as 6.30am and goes on till 10 at night," he added. The endeavor is that they will join the Army when they reach the minimum age of 17.5 years.

Advertisement

Those training in ASI do so in seven disciplines — including diving, weightlifting, wrestling, athletics, archery, fencing and boxing.

They are looked after by an elaborate staff comprising physiotherapists, nutritionists, psychologists, doctors. The institute has a dedicated sports science faculty and the students also have personality development lessons.

Currently, there are four foreign coaches, including for boxing, fencing, weightlifting and wrestling, but Col. Gill said there are plans to bring in three more foreign coaches for the other disciplines.

Advertisement

At any given time, there are about 550 boys and men training at the institute, including 85 athletes from Khelo India. The budgetary requirements of the institute are met from the Army and also from the Sports Authority of India.

Col. Gill told News18 that contingents from the Army started participating in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics since 2004.

Contingents from Army have so far won as many as 1,172 international medals — at the CWG, Asian Games, Olympics, World Championship, Youth Olympics, Military Games, among others — and 5,322 national medals from various national level games and championships.

Advertisement

“It is hugely motivating for everyone training at the institution to see those from among them winning medals at national and international championships. Recently, Avinash Sable delivered a motivational talk to the students in person, while the medal winners interacted with them through a video conference," Col. Gill said, adding: “They are role models for the students."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here