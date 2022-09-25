Army, J&K Police Kill Two Terrorists Near LoC in Kupwara; Pistols, Grenade Recovered

Two terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said. The identification of the terrorists was being ascertained.

“Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. “02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow," police said.

News18 learnt that 7500 worth of Pakistan currency was allegedly recovered.

In a separate incident in Pulwama on Saturday, two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by terrorists. “#Terrorists fired upon & injured 2 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said the two were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said.

Four non locals have been killed so far this year, while there have been few incidents in which terrorists attacked non locals and left them injured. The last such attack took place on September 2 when a non local was injured in Pulwama.

A total of 14 civilians have been killed in such attacks so far this year, while six security forces personnel have also been shot dead in target killings. While one policeman was killed in target attack in Anantnag in January, February saw no saw killing.

