Army Jawan killed in Accidental Fire in J&K's Poonch

Army Jawan killed in Accidental Fire in J&K's Poonch

Official sources said that an army jawan belonging to the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) received a bullet wound after his service rifle went off accidentally in the Mankote area of Poonch district

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 09:58 IST

Jammu, India

Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. (Photo: Shutterstock/Representative)
Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. (Photo: Shutterstock/Representative)

A soldier was killed in an accidental fire on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Official sources said that an army jawan belonging to the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) received a bullet wound after his service rifle went off accidentally in the Mankote area of Poonch district.

“He was shifted to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Further investigation is going on," sources said.

