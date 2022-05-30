Army Officer Injured in 'Accidental' Landmine Blast Along LoC in JK

An Army Major was injured in an “accidental" landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said. The incident took place when the officer was conducting routine patrolling along the LoC in Poonch sector, they said.

The officer was evacuated to a military hospital for treatment, the officials said. It was not immediately known what triggered the blast.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.